This local business will blow you away!

Jason Carr spoke to April Wagner, the owner of Epiphany Glass, about her one-of-a-kind creations.

Each piece is handmade and can be a great unique gift for the holidays. There are a variety of price points for the items with some starting as low as $10. You can also have a custom piece created.

Epiphany glass will be open Saturday, November 30th for Small Business Saturday. They also have a holiday event the first week of December where you can buy pieces for 15% off.

Epiphany Glass also has a partnership with the Michigan Humane Society so if you purchase an animal-themed piece some of the proceeds will go towards the the Michigan Humane Society.

Watch the video to see some amazing creations by Epiphany Glass.