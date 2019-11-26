The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

If you are stressed about having company for Thanksgiving, your pet may be feeling the same way too. Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted with Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society who offered some advice for having a pet-friendly Thanksgiving.

Chrisman suggested creating a safe space for your pet to take a break, feed your pet before your meal, do not feed your pet Thanksgiving food, and remember to secure the trash cans.

Anna also brought in Valor, a young pitbull, who loves to play. Valor is looking for his forever home for the holidays.

To learn more, watch the video above.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.