The Michigan Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” returns for the holiday season!

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr were joined by Jennifer Ristoski, Director of the Michigan Ballet Theatre, Andrew Kaczmarek, the Assistant Director, Mayu Seguchi, who plays the Sugarplum Fairy, and Bella Leduc who plays Clara.

The Michigan Ballet Theatre has been putting on performances since 1985. The company holds an annual audition for students up to age 18 who want to perform and learn ballet.

You can see the performances of “The Nutcracker” on December 14th and 15th at the Lake Orion Performing Arts Center.

Watch this video to see the Sugarplum Fairy dance solo from the Michigan Ballet Theatre.