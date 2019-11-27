Ann Arbor – The holidays aren’t just a time for big, sprawling dinners, but also sweet treats. There’s a bakery in Ann Arbor that not only offers delectable goodies, but also generous donations back to the community. Rachel Lu Martindale opened Milk + Honey as a permanent pop-up bakery in a the popular brewery, Blom Meadworks in downtown Ann Arbor. Martindale had been selling her baked goods out of various shops around town, working closely with the bakers from Sweet Heather Ann. Now, she runs her own store Friday to Sundays and often sells out by late afternoon.

Martindale’s love for baked goods came from watching cooking and baking shows with her grandmother. As she was studying to become an engineer, she realized the one thing that eased her mind during the stresses of studying was baking and she decided to do it for a living. So Martindale left her books behind and she tightened her apron strings. Martindale also embraced her Asian heritage. She began cooking with herbs and spices connected to her background, as well as other exotic spices that give her treats a little something special for your taste buds.

Another important aspect to Milk + Honey is giving back to the Ann Arbor community. Martindale donates a portion of her profit to Ozone House, a shelter and support center for at-risk youth.