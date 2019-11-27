This segment is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

From Adam Driver pulling at your heart strings, to Daniel Craig leaving you at the edge of your seat, these upcoming films are perfect for the holiday season. Movie reviewer, Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about two highly anticipated movies.

Knives Out is an eccentric murder mystery featuring a cast of acting icons including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Chris Evans, and Toni Collette. The story begins when a family gathering goes very wrong, leaving the patriarch dead, and a mysterious detective to investigate. This campy whodunit pulls its audiences in, leaving them at the edge of their seats until the credits roll. Greg Russell gave the film four out of five reels.

Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a young couple whose marriage slowly starts to deteriorate. The movie not only focuses on the effects divorce has on marriage, but also the effects divorce has on the family as a whole. This beautiful yet emotional film explores a relatable topic through a new lens. Greg Russell gave this film four out of five reels.

