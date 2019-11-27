At Live in the D, we’re all about promoting local businesses. So, when an iconic Detroit brand has something new, we want to tell you all about it! Pewabic has been in the city of Detroit for more than 100 years, and they joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to discuss what’s new.

For one, their beautiful deep red “winterberry” color collection is back for the holidays. They also have created a couple of new tiles including one for Spartans, and the Detroit Institute of Art. Plus, they have their snowflake ornaments and a couple of new vases. Watch the video above to see them all!

You can also attend their Holiday shopping night to see all their wares and how they are made. The event is being held on December 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will feature their latest creations as well as treats, wine, and coffee.

Pewabic Pottery is located at 10125 E Jefferson Ave. in Detroit.