Local program is making a difference for high school leaders

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the Wayne County Community College District.

Finding the right ways to be successful when you are young can be difficult. However, there is a program that is growing in popularity in the Detroit Public School Community District that’s dedicated to helping young leaders be the best they can be. The program is called the Chancellor’s Leadership Institute and it was co-created by Reverend V. Lonnie Peek, Jr. The program is based on the fundamentals Rev. Peek found in a book called “Don’t Give Up, Don’t Give In: Wisdom and Strength for Young Black Men” written by Wayne County Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Curtis Ivery. Rev. Peek and Dr. Ivery developed a 10-week course for 4 high school level grades. Now the course is being taught at 5 Detroit public high schools.

The program begins with 9th graders or freshmen working with WCCCD counselors studying Dr. Ivery’s book. As they progress in school, the lessons they learn with the counselors flourish as well. Addressing a wide range of topics like the importance of setting goals, working hard and controlling attitudes and tempers. The book and sessions target teens and young adults with different types of challenges. Parents have to approve their child’s involvement and they continue until they graduate from high school.

To learn more about the innovative programs and classes Wayne County Community College District offers, visit wcccd.edu.