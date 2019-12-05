A classic man will love this gift from Tati’s Favorite Things

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

Host Tati Amare is giving away her favorite things she found while holiday shopping at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are all kinds of gifts for the whole family at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Tati is revealing a new gift each day this week and one lucky viewer will win it.

Today Tati revealed her favorite gift from Emporio Armani! She picked out a men’s watch for the man in your life.

Tomorrow Tati will reveal a new gift from Great Lakes Crossing Outlets that your family will love for the holidays and you could win!