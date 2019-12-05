It’s time to celebrate the holidays with shopping and events this weekend in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Holiday Markets at Eastern Market

Head to Eastern Market to find some rare gifts for your family and friends. The Holiday Markets are every Sunday until Christmas Day. This event attracts vendors that offer all kinds of gift options including lots of Michigan-made products. This event starts at 10 am this Sunday and it is free to the public.

Noel Night

This annual event brings the city alive Saturday night. Noel Night hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art or MOCAD has more than 100 midtown venues. They open their doors free of charge during the event. There’s live music, food, dance groups, and other performances. Noel Night happens north of Warren Avenue from 1 PM to 7PM and south of Warren from 5 PM to 10 PM in Midtown this Saturday. The event is free to the public!

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

Greenfield Village gives you a chance to go old-school during their Holiday Nights. This is the 20th year for Holiday Nights. This event takes you on a discovery of winter wonder by a lantern-lit path. The historic homes show how the holidays have been celebrated for centuries. There are even fireworks to end the night. This event runs from Thursday to Sunday 6:30 PM to 10 PM.

Potters Market

The 44th Annual Potters Market is this weekend in Southfield. You can shop for all kinds of art from local and national potters. You can even see the amazing art being made at a pottery demonstration. The event is taking place at the Southfield Pavillion in the Southfield Municipal Complex. If you’re eager to see what they have there is a preview tonight with an admission of $10. The Potters Market will run from Friday to Sunday beginning at 10 AM every day.

Reindeer Days

This event is for the kids and the kids at heart. It’s Reindeer Day at Heritage Park Petting Farm in Taylor. You can meet live reindeer, visit with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa. The event is Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5.

