More questions answered about your pets on Ask A Vet

Michigan Humane Society Veterinarian Dr. Lara Silveri joined host, Tati Amare to answer questions from Live In The D viewers about their pets.

Q: A 4-year-old cat started chewing on plastic. What can be done?

A: It’s very common but it’s also very dangerous. If a cat continues to eat plastic it can get stuck in the lower intestine which can only be removed surgically. You should follow up with your vet to make sure there isn’t a medical cause for this behavior but it can also be a result of boredom.

Q: A dog is experiencing itchy skin. Is there anything that you can put on the skin?

A: You can try fish oil to get help with dry skin. But it could also be fleas even if you can’t see them. It’s important to keep flea prevention on your pet all year-round. You should talk to your vet about itching especially if it’s a new habit because there are a variety of causes.

Q: When there was a big snowfall, a 14-year-old dog wouldn’t go to the bathroom outside.

A: Pet owners can get a jacket or sweater the dog can wear when outside. You have to be careful when letting dogs out in the winter so it’s a good idea to dig a path to use the bathroom. You can also go outside with your dog or give your dog a treat for using the bathroom outside. For your last resort consider a pee pad.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services in Detroit, Westland and Rochester Hills. To make your appointment visit the webiste michiganhumane.org