The Bottomless Toy Chest provides joy to young patients

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr talk to Mickey Guisewite, the founder of The Bottomless Toy Chest charity drive about how anyone can help a child in need. Toys from The Bottomless Toy Chest are collected, wrapped and given to hospitalized pediatric cancer patients. The goal is to promote a positive state of mind for children going through cancer treatments or with serious blood disorders.

Pat Moran from Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers is helping by loading up their showroom pickup trucks with toys for The Bottomless Toy Chest. There are 38 locations to drop off toys.

To find your nearest Metro Detroit Chevy Dealer for your toy donation visit, chevydetroit.com/seasonofgiving