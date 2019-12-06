A double surprise for the family from Tati’s Favorite Things

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

Host Tati Amare is giving away two more of her favorite things she found while holiday shopping at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are all kinds of gifts for the whole family at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Tati revealed her new gifts each day this week and is giving them all away.

Today Tati revealed two of her favorite gifts! Her first favorite gift is from Things Remembered. Tati found a beautiful jeweled family tree. She thinks that the family tree isn’t just a great piece but a conversation starter as well. You can put photos of each of your relatives on each branch and tell family stories to your children.

Tati’s other favorite item was from Le Creuset. It is a cast-iron oval-shaped baker that is sure to live in your family for generations. This is an investment piece that your great-grandchildren will thank you for. Add some love to your kitchen and make cooking with this piece from Le Creuset.