Honoring veterans in the Heart of Detroit

A group that honors veterans, that started with just 3 members, now has more than 2,500 members in under a year.

Mitch Albom chatted with Ed Steele, the founder of United Veterans of Michigan, about his organization targeted towards improving the life of vets.

What started as a volunteer opportunity that gave Ed Steele a chance to get off work turned into his charity that helps veterans re-adapt to society. This group helps veterans take their minds off the day-to-day stresses of life and relax, while conversing with fellow veterans. The group does activities like fishing, hunting, and enjoying meals together. The United Veterans of Michigan also helps veterans get their benefits, and it loans out disability equipment.

You can find more information on the United Veterans of Michigan by visiting their Facebook page or website.