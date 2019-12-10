Make the days merry and bright with Viviano Flower Shop

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Viviano Flower Shop.

Viviano Flower Shop has creative ideas to take your home decor to the next level.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Angela Butorac and Sarah Komasara about the best flowers to have throughout your home for the holidays.

The florists suggested juniper trees as decoration because they can go in or outside your home. Many of the flowers from Viviano’s Flower shop come with fresh greenery that can sustain the winter with some watering.

You can order your custom floral arrangement at Viviano Flower Shops now. It’s important to order early to get the best arrangments for your home. The final days of the holiday season to order flowers is Monday, December 23rd and Tuesday, December 24th.

To order you next floral arrangement visit viviano.com