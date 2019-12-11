Music therapy enriches the lives of the elderly

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford uses music therapy to encourage and enrich the aging population.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr were joined by Regina Mallet and the Lourdes Bell Choir to explain why music therapy is helpful to the senior community.

There are several benefits to music therapy such as recalling memories, increasing social activity, fighting off depression, improving movement, and cognizance. The group uses chimes and chart-reading to make music.

To learn more visit lourdesseniorcommunity.org

Watch the video to see the performance by the Lourdes Senior Community Bell Choir.