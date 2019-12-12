Here’s what to bring to your next holiday party

Sometimes the hardest thing about holiday parties is deciding what to bring!

Host Jason Carr chatted with Chef Robert Kroll and Chef David Parker from Holiday Market in Royal Oak about fun dishes you can take to a potluck or holiday party.

The chefs from the Holiday Market made a beautiful beat salad that was quick and easy. The beat salad consisted of a vinaigrette with different colored beets, kale, and goat cheese balls. All of the items needed are available at Holiday Market every day.

The chefs also brought in one of their filet platters, a potato dauphinoise, and roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. All of the prepared items, and the individual ingredients, are available at their store on Main Street in Royal Oak.