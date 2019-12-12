Holiday fun in full swing is what’s happening around the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are deep into the holiday season and there are plenty of events going on to lift up your holiday spirits! Here are a few you can check out this weekend.

Corktown Aglow

Kick off your holiday season with Corktown Aglow!

Get your pictures with Santa, carriage rides and shop for gifts from local vendors in historic Corktown neighborhood. There will also be complimentary hot chocolate, you can roast marshmallows and go caroling with R&B singer Bevlove.

Corktown Aglow is this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. and it’s a free event.

Holly Dickens Festival

Holly Dickens Festival is wrapping up this weekend.

This is the 46th year where people step back in time and play games, become singing chimney sweepers and go caroling around the town. Santa will be there as well!

Holly Dickens Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. This is a free event.

Ponyride Holiday Maker’s Market

Shop from a hand selected group of local vendors while checking out a new production space where they create their artwork.

This is a new market space and great way to meet and shop from local artists in the city.

The event is Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Detroit Youth Choir at Triumph Church – North Campus

Enjoy powerful songs from the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC), who are fresh from their whirlwind fall season. The group was on America’s Got Talent and they were Grand Marshals at America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.

The event is Sunday, doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Live in the D’s Tati Amare is the mistress of ceremonies!

Belle Isle Holiday Stroll

All of the buildings on Belle Isle from the Aquarium to the Nature Center will be having events. There will be face painting, holiday crafts, stuff a truck and of course lots of music.

The holiday stroll is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. Shuttles will be available to take guests to the different locations every 15 minutes.

The holiday stroll is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. Shuttles will be available to take guests to the different locations every 15 minutes.