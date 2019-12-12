Make your holiday party pop with Faygo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Faygo.

Faygo is offering a Faygo branded Yeti cooler assorted Faygo apparel & 5 cases of Faygo soda as part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! The prize is added to all of the upcoming prizes and they stack up throughout the contest.

Host Jason Carr spoke with Dawn Burch and Emily Thomas about incorporating Faygo into your holiday party.

Faygo is a delicious ingredient to add to your mocktails for holiday parties! You can add whipped cream or add a special garnish like a candy cane to make it more festive! You can also incorporate Faygo in your holiday parties by making floats.

Faygo has over 50 flavors of pop so there is a flavor for everyone. Faygo also sells pop-scented candles, Yeti coolers, and lots of apparel.

To learn more visit faygo.com.

Each day of our 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways we reveal a new prize and they pile up on top of each other. Watch tomorrow when we reveal a new prize at 10am!

Enter here to win a prize!