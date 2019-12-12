Take a tour of the city of Clawson

There’s a small city in Oakland County with big things happening, from restaurants, shops and more. It’s the perfect place for an outing with friends. Our Kila Peeples took a tour of the two mile city of Clawson and found some great places to stop by. One of the places she went to was Doc Sweet’s Candy Shop, which is like having Metro Detroit’s own Willy Wonka. This sugary wonderland opened in 2008 and has something for everyone, there’s even a classic candy section where you can find all of the sweet treats from your childhood.

If you are looking to continue your journey back in time, you can find the perfect outfit at Regeneration. This is where you can find the latest and coolest retro-ish clothes, shoes and accessories. They have clothes for kids, men, women, even a vintage section where everything is at least 25 years old or older. And it’s a connected to the delightful Italian restaurant, Zeoli’s. Not only does this place have tasty, rustic dishes, but there are motor bikes all over the place. It’s a homage to the owner’s love of motorcycles.