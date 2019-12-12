Try wearing these lighter shades for a brighter holiday

Many people wear red, green, and dark colors for the holidays, but Local 4 stylist Jon Jordan wants to change this trend and bring you something new!

Host Tati Amare spoke with Jon Jordan about rocking lighter shades for your next holiday party.

Pastels and muted tones are popular this season and that’s exactly what the models wore. Many of the outfits included paring heavier sweaters with lighter colors.

Jon found all these looks at Macy’s. He said if you are concerned about trying the look for yourself, you can always ask a personal shopper at the store for help.