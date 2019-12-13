Live In The D’s intern takes you behind the scenes

Live in The D Intern, Brenna Noyes, takes you behind the scenes of what it’s like to be an intern with the popular daytime show.

Q: Why did you want to intern for Live in the D?

A: I wanted to get hands-on experience in TV productions and work for a well known company like Local 4. I grew up in Shelby Township and moved to Midtown Detroit to attend Wayne State University in 2016. I have since fallen in love with the city and appreciate all the things Live in the D highlights about Detroit. The thought of being able to contribute my ideas to the show really excited me. I was ecstatic when I found out I would have the chance to do so.

Q: What does a day as a Live in the D intern look like?

A: No two days are the same here at Live in the D. It is live TV after all. But generally, in the morning I help set up the green room for guests coming on the show. I print out the interview questions for the hosts, Jason Carr and Tati Amare, and go over them with the guests that will be on the show that day. I’m responsible for helping the guests into their designated spots and prepping their tables so they’re camera ready. During the show, I take pictures for social media. Once the show is over, I help the guests cleanup and leave the station. After everything is cleaned up I write articles for segments that will be published on clickondetroit.com. Every week I have the opportunity to pitch ideas to the team and have even had a few of my pitches on the show.

Q: What makes this internship standout from other internships?

A: I love how hands-on this internship is. From the time I walk in the door to the time I leave I am doing something that is valuable to the show. From talking to guests, writing articles, pitching ideas, and going on field production shoots I am constantly learning. I have also had the opportunity to work directly with so many talented people. Don’t get me wrong, juggling this internship with full time classes has not always been easy but it has been an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world. Every single person who I have met here has been so kind and has really had my back these past four months. Not only have I gained so many important skills but I have also created memories I will never forget. I highly recommend this internship to any student who is willing to work hard but also have fun.

To apply to be a Live in the D intern visit this website: https://www.clickondetroit.com/careers/