Mosaic Youth Theatre performs ‘A Christmas Carol’
The classic Dickens story gets a musical twist
The Mosaic Youth Theatre is full of young students with beautiful voices. Host Jason Carr spoke with Andy Huff, the Director of Mosaic’s production of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.
Mosaic’s performance of A Christmas Carol will be at the Detroit Film Theater in the DIA December 14th - 15th.
Watch this video to get a sneak peek of the performance.
