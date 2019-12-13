37ºF

Mosaic Youth Theatre performs ‘A Christmas Carol’

The classic Dickens story gets a musical twist

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

The Mosaic Youth Theatre is full of young students with beautiful voices. Host Jason Carr spoke with Andy Huff, the Director of Mosaic’s production of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Mosaic’s performance of A Christmas Carol will be at the Detroit Film Theater in the DIA December 14th - 15th.

Watch this video to get a sneak peek of the performance.

