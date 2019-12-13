Win a $5000 shopping spree in Westland

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the CIty of Westland.

Even Santa Claus stops by the Westland shop and dine district.

Kim DeGiulio spoke with the Mayor of Westland, BIll Wild, and Santa Claus about the shopping experience in Westland’s shopping district.

With over 160 restaurants and shops, you can find exactly what you are looking for. There are also plenty of stores, restaurants, and parking spaces!

The Westland shopping center has a big surprise for shoppers on Saturday, December 14th. Two people will win a $5000 gift card for a Christmas shopping spree! No purchase necessary. Doors open at the Westland Shopping Center at 10 am, so try to get there early.

For more information visit cityofwestland.com