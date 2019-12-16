Former Red Wing Nick Lidstrom’s new book talks about his “Pursuit of Perfection”

Nick Lidstrom is a Detroit sports’ legend. He won 4 Stanley Cups, his number was retired at Joe Louis Arena, and he is in the NHL Hall of Fame. Lidstorm stopped by Live in the D to discuss his new book, “The Pursuit of Perfection”. In the book, he shares personal stories of his time on the ice, his life outside of hockey and his deep love for Detroit and the Red Wings.

Watch the video above to hear his reaction to the changes that have been happening in the D.