Live In The D

Funky Christmas tunes for Music Monday

Music Monday with Bobby Streng Group Ft. Theo “Gridiron” Spight

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Music Monday

Bobby Streng Group Ft. Theo “Gridiron” Spight stopped by Live in the D and they brought some funky Christmas tunes with them.

Hosts Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio spoke to Theo “Gridiron” Spight and the Bobby Streng Group about their upcoming performance and their new Christmas album “You Better Watch Out."

Bobby Streng arranged a version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” just for Theo “Gridiron” Spight. Watch the video to hear this amazing arrangement.

You can hear more from the group on Thursday, December 19th at O’Malley’s in Livonia at the “You Better Watch Out” event.

