Here’s how to keep your pets safe during the holidays

The trees and decorations are up which can make for a hazardous home for pets.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Anna Chrisman form the Michigan Humane Society about how to protect your pets during the holidays.

As the cold sets in, remember to dress your pet for the weather outside. Also, beware of decorations like holly, Christmas cactus, and poinsettias that can be dangerous for animals.

Keeping your pet in a warm, safe space with a collar and ID Tags can make all the difference during the holidays.

Anna also brought in a short-haired kitten named Cory who is very active and loves to play and climb. He is looking for his forever home.

