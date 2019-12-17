Last minute gifts can be found at Eastern Market this week

Still wrapping up your holiday shopping? Visit the Holiday Markets at Eastern Market to find all of your last minute gifts.

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr talked to Lonnie Thomas, the Market Manager, who told them all about the amazing vendors at the Holiday Markets.

You can find a gift for everyone on your list at the Holiday Markets. Vendors sell creative pieces like Detroit themed items from Detroit inked, T shirts by CFranks (Aretha Franklin’s niece), and beauty care products that are naturally and locally made.

Holiday Markets at Eastern Market will be open Thursday, December 19th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, December 22nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Claus will be visiting the Holiday Markets on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.