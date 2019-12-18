21ºF

Live In The D

Safe ways to curb your appetite

Jody Trierweiler is helping you fight the holiday weight gain

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

The holidays are around the corner and that also means filling food and lots of sweet treats!

Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare talked to Jody Trierweiler about how to curb your appetite.

Jody had lots of recommendations to help you eat less, but 3 easy things you can do is drink two glasses of water before eating, chew gum, and add fiber to your diet.

Watch the video to see more of Jody’s healthy advice to curb your appetite!

