Give the gift of impact from Pingree Detroit

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke to the CEO of Pingree Detroit about the company’s homegrown products.

Pingree products are made with car seat leather that is reclaimed and upcycled from the automobile industry. Those who handcraft the products are Detroiters and U.S Veterans.

With Pingree products, you not only are getting locally made, high-quality products, but you will also get to know who handcrafted your product by name. Each product comes with a maker card with the name of the Detroiter or U.S Veteran who assembled the product.

Watch the video to see more Pingree Products.