Join in on the holiday fun happening around the D

Menorah in the D

Hanukkah starts this Sunday and Detroit is celebrating with its 9th annual Menorah in the D. This Sunday there will be a lighting of the city’s menorah to mark the first night of this Festival of Lights. The festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and the lighting will happen at 5:00 p.m. at Campus Martius.

Hip Hop Nutcracker

“The Nutcracker” is getting a hip hop makeover in the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” show happening at the Masonic Temple. Based on the famous Russian ballet, the show is set in New York City and features break dancing, a DJ Violinist, athletic choreography and street moves. All of this is danced to the original “Nutcracker” score. It’s happening at the Masonic Temple Monday night at 7 p.m.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at Cadillac Lodge

Breakout your tackiest most fun holiday sweater and head to Cadillac Lodge for their ugly sweater party this Friday. Starting at 5 p.m., prizes will be given out to shoppers who have the best ugly holiday sweaters. The event is hosted by Michigan based uglychristmasweater.com. It ends at 8 p.m. and there is no fee to enter the contest.

Joy to the D

Courage Church wants to make sure every kid can experience holiday joy, so they are hosting a free toy store. This Saturday visit “Joy to the D” at Courage Church where you can choose a gift for every child present and get it wrapped all for free. They will have wall to wall toys, plus a live nativity scene and a petting zoo. It runs from Noon to 3 p.m. It is open to everyone. There will be free childcare while you shop and plenty of activities to entertain the kids

Brunch with Santa

Santa is usually a milk and cookies kind of guy, but this weekend he will be fueling up on brunch food at Como’s in Ferndale. Everyone can enjoy pancakes, eggs, and more while scoring a photo with Kris Kringle himself. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. and you can make reservations on their website.

