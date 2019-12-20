Blockbuster movies on the big screen this weekend!

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

Host Kim DeGiulio and Jason Carr chatted with movie critic, Greg Russell about movies premiering this weekend.

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker

It’s time for the final battle to commence. Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker is the last Star Wars movie in the Skywalker Saga. The surviving resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. Greg Russel gave this movie four reels. Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker is rated PG-13.

Bombshell

This is an explosive story of women who brought down an infamous man. From the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie star in Bombshell. The movie is rated R. Greg Russel gave this movie four reels.

Cats

CATS comes out to play at the theater this weekend. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to life. This movie is based on the stage musical CATS. The movie is rated PG.

MJR Digital Cinemas has 10 locations across metro Detroit. Check their list of movie times at mjrtheaters.com.