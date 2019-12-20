Saddle up for a fun time and good food at this Brighton hot spot!

Brighton – Many people will be playing host to family and friends over the holidays, and you may be wondering where you can take them for a special night out. Well, you could head over to Brighton to check out one of their newest restaurants. It features delicious, southwest style food, a great ambiance, an impressive drink selection, and possibly some live music too! It called Single Barrel Social and it’s located on Grand River at the edge of the Brighton Millpond.

“It’s kind of a culmination of every spot we’ve been and loved, and wanted to bring right here to Brighton, and give people access to something very special,” said owner Christopher Klebba.

The restaurant is divided into two main sections. In the front, with giant 2-story windows, is the lounge area. It is nicely decorated with soft lighting, comfortable sofas, cocktail tables, and a marble bar featuring an impressive whiskey selection. In the back portion of the restaurant is a chic dining room with another, longer bar, and a stage for live performances. They frequently get live musicians and DJs in to entertain as you enjoy your meal. While Klebba says they lean towards country music, they have a bit of everything and always like trying new things.

For food, Klebba also turned to his travels for inspiration. Spending a lot of time in America’s southwest, he brought a lot of those flavors back to his restaurant. The culinary team has whipped up a menu they deemed New American Southwest Coastal. Practically speaking, that means they offer a lot of inventive street-style tacos, small plates, and entrees that include everything from hearty steaks to seafood. They also have an in-house pastry chef that develops their desserts and makes the dough for their savory empanadas.

If you want to try out Single Barrel Social, it is located at 8724 W Grand River Avenue in Brighton.