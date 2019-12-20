Unique gifts to bring people and nature together

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bird Watching is a fun, relaxing activity that everyone can enjoy!

Host Jason Carr talked to Rosann Kovalcik about Wild Birds Unlimited and how their stores can help with last-minute gifts.

Wild Birds Unlimited has over 300 stores in the United States and Canada, with 9 locations in the Metro Detroit area, including Ann Arbor. When you walk into a Wild Birds Unlimited store you will see everything you can use to feed the birds in your yard.

The CEO of Wild Birds Unlimited, Jim Carpenter, wrote a book that talks about the different types of feeders and different pictures of birds to help you learn more about your winged visitors.

To learn more visit wbu.com/metrodetroit