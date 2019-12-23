Extreme hot cocoa & shakes at Garrido’s Bistro

Garrido’s Bistro has hot cocoa for the ultimate sweet tooth and you can add something extra for a fun adult beverage.

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted with Vanessa Gonzalez about how Garrido’s Bistro spices up their extreme hot chocolate for adults.

You may remember Garrido’s Bistro from winning the Vote 4 the Best “Latin American Dining” category, but their extreme shakes have made them social media famous.

Now feast your eyes on this tower of sweet treats atop of your favorite shake or hot cocoa. You can add chocolate-covered Rice Krispies Treats, doughnuts, mini cupcakes, ice cream, cake pops, whip cream and more to top of your drink. For the adults, Vanessa added Bourban and Baileys to take the drink to the next level.

Don’t forget to take a cute selfie with the drink that’s taller than your head!

Garrido’s Bistro is located at 19605 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, 48236.