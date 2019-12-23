Holiday help for hosting company

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Parker’s Plate.

When hosting for the holidays, it can be a big challenge to have the right food that is nutritious, filing and most importantly delicious.

Jason Carr talked to registered dietitian Colleen Christensen with Parker’s Plate who shared easy solutions to this problem.

She suggests incorporating what she calls “better for you ingredients,” like fruit, into your menu.

Christensen says cider made with mandarins or appetizers like pomegranate marscapone cheese crostinis are great because they are tasty and are full of vitamins and minerals.

Another easy trick? Making a basket of essentials for out of town guests.

For more information visit colleenchristensennutrition.com.

Click on the video for ideas on what to put in these baskets and how to help guests who over indulge