Two new movies hit the big screen this Christmas day

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

Going to see a movie on Christmas day is something that is a family tradition for many. This Christmas, you can see two new movies in theaters and both movies are family appropriate.

Little Women

This movie is a remake of the classic story by Louisa May Alcott. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, and Timothy Chalamet lead the all-star cast in this coming of age drama. The movie follows the March sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth, and Meg, as they grow up in the post Civil War era. The movie is already receiving nominations for awards, and it has a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Little Women is rated PG.

Spies In Disguise

Will Smith and Tom Holland lend their voices to the new animated film Spies In Disguise. Smith voices the super spy character “Lance Sterling” and Holland voices the clumsy scientist “Walter Beckett." This odd couple is thrown into an adventure after super spy Sterling is turned into a pigeon. Spies In Disguise is rated PG.

For a list of showtimes at an MJR Theatre near you, visit the website mjrtheatres.com.