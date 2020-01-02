Jump start your 2020 with healthy meals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Is eating healthy one of your New Year resolutions? Well, Milk Means More has some suggestions and recipes to get you started!

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke to Nick Pomante a registered dietitian nutritionist about the benefits of milk in a healthy diet.

You would have to eat a gallon of spinach to get the same amount of calcium that is in a glass of milk. For those who are considering a plant-based diet, milk can help you replace the nutrients that you get from meat.

Here’s a recipe to add to your diet.

Cinnamon Apple Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup shredded, peeled apple

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

In a blender container, combine kefir, apple, honey, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Cover and blend until smooth.

Pour into 12 to 16-ounce glass. Sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon (if desired). Serve immediately.