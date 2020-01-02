Kick off your New Year off right at these fun events!

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Southeast Michigan Auto show

The North American Auto show is now in June, but you can still get your fix for cars this weekend at the Southeast Michigan Auto show at Novi’s Suburban Showplace Collection. What’s cool about this auto show is that everything you see is something you can buy at a dealership near you. The event is January 3rd -5th.

New Year! New You! Wellness Expo

It’s a celebration of local businesses and community organizations that are committed to a healthier world. Come and sample dozens of healthy products and services while you listen to live music and enjoy healthy food and drinks. There will also be free giveaways, door prizes, and contests. This is a free event on Saturday, January 4th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

50 First Jokes

Start the year off right with a laugh. Check out the 50 First Jokes event at The Ark in Ann Arbor. Fifty up-and-coming and veteran Michigan comedians will be the to tell their first jokes of 2020. This event is a tradition at comedy clubs in New York and Los Angeles, and now it’s here in Michigan. The event is Thursday, January 2 at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Empty Bowls Detroit Painting Workshop

Use your artistic abilities for a good cause! Saturday, January 4th, is the Empty Bowls Detroit Painting Workshop at Cass Community Social Services. For a $10 donation, guests get a bowl to paint and all the paints and brushes you need. All you have to do is make your bowl look its best! The bowl will be glazed and then is part of the Empty Bowl Detroit benefit in March. Attendees at the event get to take home a hand-painted bowl as a reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty.

