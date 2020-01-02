These routines will give your dry skin relief this winter

Winter can make your skin feel tight and ashy but a new skin routine could be the solution!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Jessica Hayes, Founder of Skinphorea and Shareese Shorter, Co-Owner of Skinphorea about the best ways to keep your skin glowing through the harsh winters.

Using hydrating products in the winter is essential to your skin routine. So changing your routine with the seasons can be helpful. You can also avoid chapped lips by using Aquaphor. Other chapsticks and lip balms can cause acne around your lips.

The key to getting your products to work is damp skin! So don’t fully dry your skin after showering or washing your hands. Leave a little moisture for your lotion to seal into your skin.

