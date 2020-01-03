These are three movies you don’t want to miss in 2020

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

A new year means new movies to watch for and movie reviewer Greg Russell ran down three of the biggest movies he thinks will draw crowds this year.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot is back this June and ready to ride lightning with her golden lasso as Wonder Woman. The sequel to the 2017 movie takes place in 1984 and will reunite Gadot with Chris Pine, who is back in his role as Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman will face new villains in the movie including “Cheetah,” played by actress Kristen Wiig, and “Maxwell Lord," played by Pedro Pascall. Patty Jenkins is also back to direct the film and says she hopes the audience takes away a meaningful message that sticks with them. Wonder Woman 1984 is released June 4, 2020.

Black Widow

Despite her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson is back to fight for what’s right as Black Widow. The movie is set to take place during a time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The audience will follow agent Natasha Romanoff back to her homeland of Russia where she will face ghosts from her past, reunite with former allies, and take on new villains. Rachel Weisz and David Harbour join the cast as crime fighters “Melina Vostokoff" and “Red Guardian." Black Widow is released May 1, 2020.

No Time To Die

One last time we will see Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 25th installment of the 007 series. The heroic spy is once again called into action after leaving service for a short time. He’s tasked with tracking down a vicious and mysterious killer armed with dangerous new technology. Bond also finds himself wondering who he can truly trust. Rami Malek joins the cast in his first major role since winning an Oscar for playing Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. No Time To Die is released April 10, 2020.

For a list of showtimes of the movies in theaters now, and to pre-purchase tickets once they are available, go to mjrtheatres.com.