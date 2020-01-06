Swing to the beat with Mike Zaporski & Future Visions

These blues will put a jump in your step!

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke to Mike Zaporski & Future Visions about their upcoming show.

Mike Zaporski & Future Visions will be performing at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Woods. They will perform Wednesday, January 8th through Saturday, January 11th. There is no cover charge on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video to hear Mike Zaporski & Future Visions is all about.