The best and worst dressed at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes just aired last night and while people are talking about the winners and losers, and even that look Jenifer Aniston gave to Brad Pitt, today we want to talk about the style that was or was not present. So, who will take home the Golden Globe for best dressed? We asked Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan and the City. Life. Style. Editor for the Michigan Chronicle, AJ Williams, to weigh in.

The Hits:

Renée Zellweger in Armani Privé - Dressed in a simple but elegant light blue strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and dainty crystal embellishments, Zellweger impressed Jon. “It looked so effortless,” said Jon. “Flawless, flowing and fitted.”

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne - AJ loved her sequined off-the-shoulder tuxedo dress, and an accompanying three million dollar choker. “I think you win best dressed when you walk out with three million dollars,” said AJ.

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra - The Scandal star wore a scandalous ensemble featuring a black blazer (sans shirt) and a high waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit and a glittery silver knotted chain. This was a big hit with some of our Live in the D viewers. AJ also loved the look saying, “I am embodying all of Kerry Washington’s energy in this dress for 2020. She looked amazing!”

Matt Bomer in Armani - Representing the guys, Jon loved the black on black Armani double-breasted tuxedo with a wide-leg pant Matt Bomer wore to the Golden Globes. Jon explained that Bomer was “Doing all of the cool style trends for men.”

The Misses:

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino - She wore a green, white and gold ballgown featuring a giant bow in front, and accessorized with a green and gold necklace and earrings. “She looks like the Golden Globe with green on,” said AJ. “I think A-Rod got a big Christmas present that was under the tree, and he didn’t unwrap it, he brought it to the Golden Globes,” said Jon.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi - Gwyneth donned a lacey, see-through earth-toned tiered dress with a matching bralette and panty that was a big miss with our viewers. “She didn’t really pull this off,” said Jon. “It’s kind of bohemian, it’s kind of frilly, I just think it is too much going on,” added AJ.

Awkwafina in Dior - This history-making actress may have won Best Actress in a Comedy, but her red carpet look was not a win for AJ. She wore a black tuxedo dress with a frilly Victorian ruffle collar. “It took away from her,” said AJ. “She tried for edgy, but ended up with frayed,” said Jon.

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash - Porter always seems to split people’s opinions on his looks, but this year’s all-white tuxedo with a long, feathery train has Jon and AJ firmly putting him in the “miss” category. “It’s too much. I don’t get it,” said AJ. “This is a case of when your actual talent is superseded by your neediness,” Jon added.

