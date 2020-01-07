Add a new furry friend to your home for the New Year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Anna Chrisman form the Michigan Humane Society about the convenient locations where you can adopt a new furry friend for 2020.

The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) has adoption locations in Detroit, Westland, Rochester Hills, and Howell. If you are shopping at Lakeside Mall, you can also find a furry best friend as you shop, because the Petco at Lakeside mall is an MHS Adoption Center.

Anna also brought an 8-week-old pitbull mix named Pawprint who loves to cuddle! He is looking for his forever home.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.