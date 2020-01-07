This kitchen gadget can help cook one thing that’s difficult to get right

It’s Try it Out Tuesday and we’re cooking eggs in a hurry. Want them hard boiled? Medium? Soft boiled? This gadget can do that.

Host Jason Carr found a fun tool called The Rapid Egg Cooker. You just add water and start cooking! It’s supposed to be faster and easier than boiling water and waiting. It even claims you can poach eggs and whip up omelets, though we haven’t tried that.

Watch the video to see if the Rapid Egg cooker really works!