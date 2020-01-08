Chill out with your family at the Plymouth Ice Festival

What better way to enjoy winter than to look at amazing ice sculptures?!

Host Jason Carr chatted with James Gietzen about the fun activities at the Plymouth Ice Festival.

The annual event has been around for 38 years. It’s your chance to take a tour of 150 unique ice sculptures throughout downtown Plymouth. The ice sculptures will be carved starting Wednesday, January 8th through Saturday, January 11th. This event is open to any age with multiple family attractions such as an ice playground, tubing run, and ice carving competitions.

Jason Carr also spoke to Gerneil Franklin about the art of ice carving. Gerneil said that it takes talent and strong tools to make the work come to life.

Watch the video to see Local 4′s personalized sculpture!