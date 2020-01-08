Smart money moves to make now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Holiday shopping is over and it’s a new year! Those holiday credit card bills will be arriving soon so it’s time to get your finances back on track.

Host Tati Amare spoke with David Hall CEO and Owner of Hall Financial who gave Live In The D viewers smart tips for your money.

Even though it’s fun to buy a new house during the spring or summer while it’s warm, Hall recommends starting to shop and make offers in the winter. This makes for less competition which means more options. Hall thinks 2020 is going to be a good year for low mortgage interest rates. He also encourages you to keep working on your credit score if you are under 760.

Watch the video to learn more ways to manage your money.