This new Midtown restaurant turns up the heat in the chicken sandwich department!

Midtown Detroit – Ima had a fantastic year in 2019, not only did they snag the Detroit Free Press’s Restaurant of the year, but they also open their third location in Midtown! To give you a little context, in late 2016 Ima opened its first location in Corktown. It is a smaller space, with a minimalist design, but lots of BIG flavors. They dish up a Japanese fusion menu, with a focus on their deliciously thick, udon noodle bowls. If you want to see the Dine in the D we did on the original location, click here. In the years since they kept expanding, adding on a patio, opening a location in Madison Heights, and now adding their newest and biggest restaurant to date in Midtown.

With a bigger space, comes a bigger menu! You can still slurp up those tasty udon noodles, but they added a ramen and pho section as well. This is similar to what they serve at the Madison Heights location, but with even more options! You can now dine on Chicken Pho and a vegan Forest Ramen. They also added a host of sandwiches, including their own take on a fried chicken sandwich. The Karaage Fried Chicken Sandwich features crispy twice-fried thigh meat, napa cabbage slaw, house pickles, furikake kewpie (a Japanese seasoned mayo), and lemon, all on a brioche bun. If you like it hot, you can get the spicy version which adds on chili oil. There is also a tofu version for vegetarians. The shareable section also got a few new items including their spicy tuna dip served with taro chips.

Their new location is on Wayne State’s Campus at 4870 Cass Avenue. The original location can be found at 2015 Michigan Avenue in Corktown Detroit. The Madison heights location is at 32203 John R Road.