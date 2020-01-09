Try the new Girl Scout cookie flavor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the most beloved cookie sellers in America is back with a new flavor.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr talked to Amanda Thomas and three Girls Scout members Ayjah Campbell, Jade Jones, and Alivea Harris from Troop 89453 about the new lemon cookie.

The new cookies are called Lemon-Ups. These yummy treats include encouraging messages promoting girl power. “I am an innovator” and “I am a go-getter” are the type of messages written on each cookie.

Girl Scouts are currently taking pre-orders from family and friends. Cookies will be on sale to the general public on February 14, 2019.

The Girl Scouts are also holding their annual Cookie Gala and Tati Amare will be the host. The gala is Thursday, March 26th at the MGM Grand Hotel.

For more information and Cookie Gala tickets visit gssem.org