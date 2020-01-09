Winter fun continues with these activities this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Roller Derby After Hours Party at Detroit Shipping Company

The Detroit Roller Derby has kicked off its 15th season and they are celebrating at an after party at the Detroit Shipping Company. Hang out with members of the roller derby teams and dance the night away with DJ Dante. There will be food, drinks and a whole lot of fun. The roller derby after party is Saturday and it’s free to get in. Food will be available until 10 p.m. and music will be bumping until midnight.

Detroit Bridal Expo

Say yes to the dress and much more as hundreds of vendors will be there ready to help you plan your big day. Plus, there will be prizes, showcases and complimentary makeovers. The event is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The first 200 brides-to-be will get a free Paul Mitchell gift bag.

Letterpress Now at Wayne State University

See how science and art come together as one of the school’s art professors shows her visual interpretation of seven scientific theories. Letterpress Now starts Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will run until February 7th.

Our Heroes - A Celebration of Detroit Firefighting in Detroit

Get up close with a collection of historical hats, jackets and uniforms worn by city firefighters from dates ranging back to the 1930′s. This exhibit is kicking off Friday at The Foundation Hotel and will be there every weekend in January. It’s a free event and open to all ages.

Warren’s Cold Rush Ice Festival

This is the 13th year for the event where you can enjoy ice skating, a super snow slide and a bonfire inside of an ice sculpture. Don’t forget the hot chocolate and treats too! The ice festival will be at Warren City Square Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is a free family friendly event.

