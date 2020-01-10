Maybe it’s Animal Magic!

Animals are magical creatures that are lovable and funny even when they are from the wild.

Host Jason Carr spoke to Mark Rosenthal and Misty Fortner about three of the animals that he cares for in his Animal Magic Sanctuary.

Rosenthal and Fortner travel the world to educate others about wildlife and how great they are. They also make them aware of the improper treatment that some animals receive. They brought Goldie the African Serval, Julie a Juliana Mini Pig, and Nikko the Parrot who talks to the Live in the D studio.

Don’t miss Nikko laughing in Mark’s face. Watch the video above!